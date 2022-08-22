Service Robotics Market 2022 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Industry Statistics 2030 | IRobot Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

The service robotics market is anticipated to grow at an exponential compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The global service robotics market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 240 billion by 2030.

Service robots are operated in semi or fully automatic tasks to perform useful tasks, such as helping humans in threatening and tedious jobs. This robotics reduces the possibility of accidents and enhances efficiency.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had rapidly increased the adoption of service robotics to limit the spread of the virus. The applications o service robotics made them convenient for various activities, such as disinfecting and delivering food & medications. Since they enable a contact-free environment, the adoption of service robotics increased. Apart from that, service robotics were employed in the healthcare sector to help the staff. Chinese hospitals registered the purchase of more than 2000 disinfection UVD robotics to spread the appropriate amount of UV-C light to destroy coronavirus.

Factors Influencing

Technological advancements and growing innovation would fuel the growth of the global service robotics market. SoftBank Robotics Group partnered with Bear Robotics, a robotics, and artificial intelligence company to introduce an efficient robot for the food and healthcare industry. The robot was named SERVI.

The growing trend of robotics surgeries would propel the market growth in the coming years. Apart from that, increasing geriatric population would create notable opportunities for the market players in the coming years in the healthcare sector.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and increasing demand for automation would create fruitful opportunities for the market players.

The market for service robotics is forecast to gain traction, owing to its beneficial application in regular work. This robotics perform tasks with more efficiency, leaving no possibility for human errors. As a result, it would propel market growth.

The high capital investment associated with the accessories, procurement, and programming activities may slow down the market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

North America holds dominance in the global service robotics market. It is due to the increasing applications of service robotics in the defense sector.

Apart from that, growing industrialization and the employments of robotics for automation may generate favorable opportunities for the market players. The increasing production of service robotics because of the presence of some prominent players may become another factor for the growth of the North American service robotics market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness notable growth, owing to the thriving automotive industry, establishment of manufacturing and production.

Competitors in the Market

IRobot Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Neato Robotics

YUZIN ROBOT Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Service Robotics Market, by Component:

Hardware

Airframe

Sensors

Cameras

Actuators

Power Supply

Control Systems

Navigation Systems

Propulsion Systems

Others

Software

Service Robotics Market, by Environment:

Aerial

Ground

Marine

Service Robotics Market, by Type:

Professional

Personal and Domestic

Service Robotics Market, by Application

Domestic

Medical

Field

Defense, Rescue, and Security

Entertainment, Education, and Personal

Public Relation

Inspection and Maintenance

Logistics

Construction and Demolition

Marine

Research and Space Exploration

Service Robotics Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

