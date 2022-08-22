Cleanroom Technology Market 2022-2030: Industry Trends Growth Size Segmentation Future Demands and Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast | M+W Group Gmb, HIllinois Tool Works Inc., Ardmac Ltd.

The global cleanroom technology market size was valued at US$ 3.8 billion in 2020. The global cleanroom technology market is forecast to reach US$ 6.6 billion by 2030 by expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing demand for technological upgrades is the prominent factor driving the growth of the global cleanroom technology market.

Due to the growing number of diseases, people prefer a clean environment. Thus, it is ultimately fueling the market growth.

Clean Air Products Inc. unveiled CAP-583 stainless steel hardwall modular cleanrooms. The system uses stainless steel doors and frames, all integrated into wall panels. Such advancements are likely to boost the market growth.

Growing preference for certified cleaning technology across healthcare and homes may accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

Stringent government regulations for a cleaner environment are another factor propelling the market growth.

Beneficial features of cleanroom technology may enhance the growth of the overall market. Cleanroom technologies can be customized and are cost-efficient.

Geographic Analysis

North America cleanroom technology market held dominance in 2020 and is forecast to grow at the same pace during the analysis period. The growth of the region is attributed to many factors, such as the growing adoption of cleanroom technology solutions among the population and stringent government regulations for cleanrooms.

The cleanroom technology market would witness notable growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. Growing research and development activities and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in emerging countries are boosting the market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure is another prominent factor raising the regional contribution to the global cleanroom technology market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 epidemic raised the demand for the cleanroom technology market. The healthcare centers had to collect samples and test suspected COVID-19 cases. It increased the risk of spread, which mandated the adoption of cleanroom technology. Rising research and development activities for COVID-19 vaccines increased the investments from pharma and biopharmaceutical businesses.

Additionally, growing healthcare facilities had ultimately increased the demand for cleanroom technology.

Efforts by the government to expand the production of protective masks during the COVID-19 epidemic have aided the expansion of the cleanroom technology market. For example, in April 2020, KOLMI-HOPEN began producing masks in a 14,300 square meter production facility. It increased the adoption of cleanroom technology. As a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, increased demand for these consumables and equipment has propelled the growth of the global cleanroom technology market.

Competitors in the Market

Azbil Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

M+W Group GmbH

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Ardmac Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Taikisha Ltd.

Clean Air Products Inc.

Alpiq Group

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Equipment Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) Cleanroom air filters Air shower and diffuser Laminar airflow unit Others

Consumables Gloves Wipes Disinfectants Apparels Cleaning Products



By End-use Outlook

Pharmaceutical industry

Medical device industry

Biotechnology industry

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

