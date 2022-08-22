Next-Generation Surgical Robotics Market 2022 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Industry Statistics 2030 | Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics

The global next-generation surgical robotics market size was valued at US$ 10 million in 2019. The global next-generation surgical robotics market is forecast to reach US$ 884 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

Due to the rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for next-generation surgical robotics is forecast to increase.

The geriatric populations can easily get affected by the diseases. Thus the growth in the elderly population would raise the demand for next-generation surgical robotics during the analysis period.

Government policies and investment in healthcare, mostly in emerging countries, are expected to fuel the growth of the global next-generation surgical robotics market.

As the demand for surgeries is growing, robotics-based surgery may generate a new era in the coming years. Robot-assisted operations are now widely used in various fields, including urology, gynecology, orthopedics, etc.

The launch of technological advancements in the next-generation surgical robot industry is forecast to generate favorable chances for market growth. Accuray Integrated recently launched the CyberKnife S7 System, an innovative device for stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments. The integrated speed of the device, excellent accuracy, and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled motion monitoring has contributed to the growth of the market. More such innovations would propel the market growth during the analysis period.

The growing demand for next-generation surgical systems at a low cost would present promising growth opportunities for the market players.

The high cost associated with the next-generation surgical robot is forecast to slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

The North American segment may increase significantly in the global next-generation surgical robotics market. North America held most of the share of the global next-generation surgical robotics market in 2019. The significant growth of the North American industry is due to growing funds for boosting surgical robot R&D. Apart from that, expanding usage of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the United States has been other factors driving the growth of the global next-generation surgical robotics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

A pandemic had an abrupt negative impact on demand for next-generation surgical robots. Due to the pandemic, authorities had to implement temporary restrictions on travel and other services. As a result, it affected elective surgeries all over the world.

As elective operations are discontinued, it has become critical to understand the future role of robotic-assisted surgery in the current epidemic. Government authorities also shifted their focus on controlling the pandemic. As a result, it reduced the demand for robots. The surgeries mandate the interaction between surgeons and patients. As a result, various patients avoided visiting hospitals to prevent themselves from the COVID-19 virus infection.

Competitors in The Market

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Mazor Robotics

Smith & Nephew

Hansen Medical

Medrobotics

TransEnterix

Medtech

Renishaw

THINK Surgical

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on Product and Service

Robotic systems

Instruments & Accessories

Services

Based on Application:

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

General Surgery

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol113

