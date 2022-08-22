Video Surveillance Market Share 2022 | Top Players Analysis, Demand, Growth Strategy, Trends, Supply, Revenue, Consumption Status 2030

The global video surveillance market size was calculated at US$ 42 billion in 2019. The global video surveillance market is forecast to reach US$195 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

A video surveillance system enables the safety and security of a particular place, person, or thing. The system allows real-time monitoring of a place where the system has been installed.

Factors Influencing

The global video surveillance camera market is expected to gain traction due to the growing technology upgrades. The integration of AI has been the most powerful invention in recent years. Apart from that, IoT integration and drones have contributed significantly to the growth of the global video surveillance market. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) ensures secure and easy WI-FI access to the users.

Growing government investments and the use of video surveillance devices in the government sector would boost the growth of the overall market. Governments of various countries have been deploying smart monitoring systems for monitoring traffic. Thus, the growing deployment of the video surveillance system in the government sector would boost the market growth during the analysis period.

The video surveillance system is gaining rapid popularity because of its beneficial applications throughout all verticals. Small and medium-scale enterprises are adopting video surveillance cameras to monitor physical changes at the place. Apart from that, video surveillance technologies are installed in public areas, public infrastructures, and commercial buildings to protect against theft, burglaries and monitor employees.

Growing crime rates and concerns over public safety would boost the growth of the global market for video surveillance. Public safety has become a major concern for various government authorities. Thus, the agencies are highly investing in the upgrading of technologies to ensure public safety and security. Thus, with the growing necessity for public safety, the global video surveillance market would ultimately grow during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region would experience rapid growth in the global video surveillance market. The government authorities in the region have been focusing on the development of smart cities. Thus, the growing investments in the region would ultimately boost the growth of the market.

Prominent countries, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, are witnessing rapid growth in the crime rate. As a result of growing terrorist attacks, thefts, and other crimes, the global video surveillance market is forecast to grow during the projected time.

In addition, other developing countries such as Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand are focusing more on enhancing infrastructure. Thus, these countries would also contribute to the growth of the global video surveillance market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has had a notable impact on retail, hospitality, and many small and medium-sized firms, culminating in a significant economic drop in 2020. As a result of the lockdown measures enforced by governments across the globe, operations in the retail sector have slowed. The global video surveillance market has had witnessed slight growth in the health sector because of remote patient monitoring, sanitation inspections, safety equipment checks, and distance monitoring.

Competitors in the Market

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Hikvision

Hanwha Techwin

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions

Pelco

Qognify

Nice Systems

Huawei Technologies

Honeywell Commercial Security

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By System:

Analog Video Surveillance Systems

IP Video Surveillance Systems

By Vertical:

Commercial

Infrastructure

Military & Defense

Residential

Public Facility

Industrial

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

