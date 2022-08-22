Heavy rain expected in southeast Taiwan as Tropical Storm Ma-po approaches

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Showers, thunderstorms, and localized heavy rainfall events are forecast for Taiwan’s southeast and the Hengchun Peninsula from Tuesday night (Aug. 23) to Wednesday (Aug. 24), when Tropical Storm Ma-On will be closest to Taiwan.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) said that partly cloudy and clear skies and high temperatures are expected across Taiwan during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures in the Greater Taipei area and the Rift Valley area in Hualien and Taitung counties may reach highs of over 37 degrees Celsius, CNA reported.

High temperatures in other areas, except Keelung, Hsinchu City, and Chiayi County, are forecast to reach over 36 degrees.

According to Lin, based on current observations, the hottest time of the year has passed. The southeast and the Hengchun Peninsula will likely see short showers on Tuesday morning, while scattered short thunderstorms are likely in areas south of Chiayi and other mountainous areas in the afternoon, the forecaster said.

Tropical Storm Ma-On will come closest to Taiwan over Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to Lin. This will likely bring showers to the southeast and Hengchun Peninsula, while the rest of the island will see partly clear skies and possibly short thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Lin forecast that the tropical storm will head toward Hong Kong, Macao, and land in Guangdong sometime on Thursday.