Samsung's 5G Galaxy phones on sale in Taiwan from September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Samsung’s budget Galaxy A series 5G smartphones will go on sale in Taiwan in September, according to a recent press release from Samsung.

The Galaxy A13 5G phone will be available from Sept. 1, while the more powerful Galaxy 23 5G phone will go on sale starting Sept. 16. Both smartphones will both be available at the Samsung Smart Pavilion in the Syntrend shopping center, as well as partner retail locations, reports Sammobile.



Additionally, Samsung will offer a 15 watt wall charger bundle free of charge for early customers who order the new 5G phones. For the Galaxy A13 5G wall charger, customers must purchase the phones before Sept. 30. For the Galaxy A23 5G wall charger, customers should place their orders before Oct. 16. The 15 watt wall charger is priced separately at NT$490.

The Galaxy A23 5G phone has two varieties; one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 64GB storage model will be priced at NT$8,990, while the 128GB storage model will be NT$9,990. The phones will be available in black, light blue, or peach.

The slightly cheaper A13 5G model has 4GB or ram and either 64GB or 128GB for storage. The model with 64GB storage will be priced at NT$6,990 while the model with 128GB of storage is priced at NT$7,990. The A13 5G phones will be available in either black, light blue, or white.