Taiwan’s Kaohsiung set to install EV charging posts throughout city

The goal is to have 2,000 charging posts citywide by 2030

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/22 19:47
(Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau photo)

(Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City plans to increase the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging posts in public parking lots by 5% every year to achieve the goal of 2,000 posts citywide by 2030.

Kaohsiung Transportation Bureau Director Chang Shu-chuan (張淑娟) said that based on the city's experience operating electric buses, providing convenient charging stations for EVs is an important step forward for Koahsiung's infrastructure, CNA reported. The initiative to build more EV charging stations was put forward in June as part of the city's carbon reduction plans.

A digital platform to monitor the network of charging posts in the city, including their locations and availability, will be developed concurrently with the construction of charging stations to ensure overall efficiency, she added.

Currently, there are 170 charging posts across 32 public parking lots in the city. By the end of 2023, the number of charging posts will be increased to 400, Chang said, adding that the goal is to have 2,000 charging posts in public parking lots by 2030, per CNA.
