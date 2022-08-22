800 Taiwanese 'flying mortar' drones reportedly shipped to Ukrainian army

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to Polish media, 800 Revolver 860 combat drones, which are described as "flying mortars," have been delivered to Ukrainian forces.

Polish technology media outlet WP tech on Aug. 18 reported that 800 Revolver 860 Armed VTOL UAVs have been "donated" to Ukraine's military. The report described the large quadcopter as a "flying mortar" because of the drone's revolving drum-like bomb bay, which can hold eight 60-millimeter (mm) mortar shells.

The UAV weighs 42 kg and is 1.35 m in diameter. When loaded with eight 60 mm mortar rounds, it can fly up to 20 kilometers and stay airborne for 20 to 40 minutes with its four arms and eight propellors.

According to WP tech, the Taiwan-made drone is unique in that its 8-position "drum" can rotate and release each mortar shell one at a time. The manufacturer's website also states that the UAV can be modified to carry 81 mm and 120 mm mortar rounds.

The Polish tech website observed that intermediaries in Poland were likely placing orders for the weapons with the Taiwanese firm and then delivering them to recipients in the Ukrainian military.

CM Media contacted the Keelung-based manufacturer DronesVision for comment on the report. The company stated that given the "complex and changeable international situation," it could only disclose that it had clients in Poland.

However, the manufacturer acknowledged that its products had been delivered for combat in Ukraine and that they "should have already participated in battles."

When asked on Aug. 18 to comment on claims that 800 of its Revolver 860 UAVs had been sent to the Ukrainian army, a representative for DronesVision told Taiwan News that the company only ships to customers in Poland. Due to non-disclosure agreements with its clients, the company was unable to comment on what clients do with the products or where they may be sent.

The spokesperson did say that customers in Poland have purchased the company's full range of UAV products. The representative said that purchases of the drones picked up in Poland in March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, and have steadily increased since.

According to the company spokesperson, while direct shipments of its products to Ukraine have been severed due to the war, the number of drones ordered and the number of companies placing orders from Poland have continued to rise over the past five months.