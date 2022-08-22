Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed

Competition to find dankest dormitory sparks nostalgia and disgust in equal measure

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/08/22 17:36
Winner of the worst of the worst Taiwan university dormitory: Chiayi University's Minxiong Campus. (Dcard photo)

Winner of the worst of the worst Taiwan university dormitory: Chiayi University's Minxiong Campus. (Dcard photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results are in for "Taiwan's Worst University Dormitory Competition" and they don't make for pretty viewing.

In response to a number of posts and Instagram-friendly pictures praising Taiwan's most luxurious dormitories, the administrators at bulletin board Dcard decided to do the exact opposite. Namely, highlight the worst of the worst university accommodation.

This was intended to create "contentment and happiness" rather than envy and discontent, by making students feel better about their own, possibly less than salubrious lodgings. As of press time, there had been more than 2,500 comments and suggestions.

In first place was Chiayi University's Minxiong Campus, with more than 5,000 likes. One commenter described the dormitory as similar to the one he was billeted in as a soldier and the "same kind of six-person room with bunks."

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Yangming Campus took second prize. Meanwhile, the girls' dormitory at Tunghai University, the oldest private university in Taiwan, established in 1955, was in third place.

The latter has the less than charming nickname, "Tunghai Women's Prison," according to a Yahoo News report. Apparently, the toilets are even more scary, with flooding in the rainy season and termites.

In contrast are articles like this from ETtoday, which lovingly describe new, Ikea-furnished rooms in a top 10 luxury dorm list. Given the falling number of students in recent years, many Taiwan universities have upgraded their dormitories.

Dcard was started in 2011 as a social networking service for students and has become wildly popular in Taiwan. Without further ado, here are pictures of the winners and also-rans.

No. 1: Chiayi University's Minxiong Campus. (Dcard photo)

No. 2: National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Yangming Campus. (Dcard photo)

No. 3: Tunghai University. (Dcard photo)

Toilet detail at girls' dormitory, Tunghai University. (Dcard photo)

Worthy runner up: National Taiwan Normal University girls' dorm. (Dcard photo)

National Taiwan Ocean University girls's dormitory, with insect detail. (Dcard photo)

Classy National Pingtung University dorm. (Dcard photo)
