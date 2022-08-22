Taiwan spends an average of NT$765 per dose of COVID vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) revealed on Monday (Aug. 22) that it spent an average of NT$765 (US$25.25) per dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government initially intended to keep information about the vaccine purchases confidential for 30 years. However, these efforts led to political controversy for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of local elections in November.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MHW) designated documents related to the COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements with suppliers as classified. The date for declassification was scheduled for Feb. 24, 2051, CNA reported.

The legislative caucus of the Kuomintang (KMT), the current main opposition political party in Taiwan, questioned the legality of making the content of these purchase agreements confidential for 30 years. KMT legislators argued that the public has the right to know the details of these purchases, as they were made with taxpayers’ money.

KMT Taipei mayoral candidate Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) has been accusing DPP’s Taipei mayoral candidate, Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who was the former head of the CECC, of inappropriately sealing up the vaccine documents. Some have questioned whether the MHW sought to hide the documents for such a long period, because the government bought the vaccines at a higher price than their market value.



To refute the accusation, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) made a public disclosure about the vaccine purchases on Monday morning.

According to CECC statistics, as of the end of this year, the Taiwanese government will have spent NT$40.86 billion on 53.51 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the average price of NT$765 a dose. That figure does not include the cost of delivering the injection, Wang said, per CNA.