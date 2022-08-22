US and South Korean troops begin joint military exercises

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. and South Korean military forces began joint field exercises on Monday (Aug. 22) on the Korean Peninsula, after a four-year hiatus of large scale exercises.

The exercises, named Ulchi Freedom Shield, will test combat readiness and joint operability between the U.S. and South Korea. They are scheduled to last eleven days through Sept. 1, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 2018, under the administrations of Donald Trump in the U.S., and Moon Jae-in in South Korea, the exercises were scaled back for several reasons. The Trump administration considered them too costly, while Moon’s government in Korea favored a policy of rapprochement with North Korea, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Under the new Korean administration of Yoon Suk-yeol, the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises represent a renewed focus on combat readiness between the U.S. and South Korea. Last week, President Yoon was quoted saying that a “watertight security posture” is necessary to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula, reports NHK.



The exercises are designed to prepare for possible attacks or invasion from North Korea, and will involve army and air force drills. Recently, Pyongyang restarted testing intercontinental ballistic missiles, and analysts believe they may be preparing for a nuclear test in the near future.

Some of the exercises are reportedly designed to simulate the seizure and removal of weapons of mass destruction, according to the Wall Street Journal.