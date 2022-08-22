Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical Storm Ma-po forms southeast of Taiwan

Tropical Storm Tokage also forms far northeast of Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/22 15:11
Projected path of Tropical Storm Ma-po. (JMA screenshot)

Projected path of Tropical Storm Ma-po. (JMA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At noon today (Aug. 22), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced that Tropical Storm Ma-po (馬鞍), this year's ninth, and Tropical Storm Tokage (蝎虎), this year's 10th, have formed.

As of 12:05 p.m. today, Tropical Storm Ma-po's center was located at 16.3 degrees north latitude and 124.1 degrees east longitude and was packing maximum sustained winds of 64.8 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was heading west at a speed of about 15 kph.

The JMA forecasts that Ma-po will pass through the northern part of Luzon Island in the Philippines before striking Guangdong, China. It also pointed out that Tropical Storm Tokage also formed today.

As of noon, the center of Tokage was located at 24.5 degrees north latitude and 151.6 degrees east longitude. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 64.8 kph with gusts of up to 90 kph. At that time, it was headed north at a speed of about 20 kph.

At 8 a.m. this morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) was still listing Ma-po as a tropical depression, which was located at 16.4 degrees north latitude and 124.5 degrees east longitude. The CWB in its morning report stated that it was headed northwest at a speed of 10 kph.

Tropical Storm Ma-po forms southeast of Taiwan
Projected path of Tropical Storm Takage. (JMA screenshot)

Tropical Storm Ma-po forms southeast of Taiwan
Projected paths of Ma-po and Tokage. (CWB image)
tropical storm
tropical storms
tropical storm forecast
Ma-po
Tokage
Tropical Storm Ma-po

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical depression developing off the coast of the Philippines
Tropical depression developing off the coast of the Philippines
2022/08/21 16:19
3 reasons why Taiwan has not been hit by typhoons in 3 years
3 reasons why Taiwan has not been hit by typhoons in 3 years
2022/08/17 18:38
Tropical Storm Trases moves toward South Korea, no direct impact on Taiwan forecast
Tropical Storm Trases moves toward South Korea, no direct impact on Taiwan forecast
2022/07/31 21:06
Tropical storm Songda veers away from Taiwan
Tropical storm Songda veers away from Taiwan
2022/07/30 17:42
Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at earliest, no direct Taiwan impact forecasted
Typhoon Songda to form on Wednesday night at earliest, no direct Taiwan impact forecasted
2022/07/27 21:10