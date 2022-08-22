Tropical Storm Ma-po forms southeast of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At noon today (Aug. 22), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced that Tropical Storm Ma-po (馬鞍), this year's ninth, and Tropical Storm Tokage (蝎虎), this year's 10th, have formed.

As of 12:05 p.m. today, Tropical Storm Ma-po's center was located at 16.3 degrees north latitude and 124.1 degrees east longitude and was packing maximum sustained winds of 64.8 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph. It was heading west at a speed of about 15 kph.

The JMA forecasts that Ma-po will pass through the northern part of Luzon Island in the Philippines before striking Guangdong, China. It also pointed out that Tropical Storm Tokage also formed today.

As of noon, the center of Tokage was located at 24.5 degrees north latitude and 151.6 degrees east longitude. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 64.8 kph with gusts of up to 90 kph. At that time, it was headed north at a speed of about 20 kph.

At 8 a.m. this morning, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) was still listing Ma-po as a tropical depression, which was located at 16.4 degrees north latitude and 124.5 degrees east longitude. The CWB in its morning report stated that it was headed northwest at a speed of 10 kph.



Projected path of Tropical Storm Takage. (JMA screenshot)



Projected paths of Ma-po and Tokage. (CWB image)