Two Taiwanese police officers killed on the job in Tainan

Officers in Tainan's Annan District suffered fatal stab wounds while pursuing a suspected scooter thief

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/22 15:03
The site of a suspected car collision and an attack on officers in Tainan, the morning of Aug. 22.

The site of a suspected car collision and an attack on officers in Tainan, the morning of Aug. 22. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Shortly before noon on Monday (Aug. 22), two police officers in Tainan were attacked and killed while pursuing a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

According to CNA, Fire Department officials reported an accident on Beishan Road in Tainan’s Annan District at 11:48 a.m. They reported that two officers from Tainan’s Second Precinct were seriously injured at the scene.

Both officers suffered cuts to their necks and hands. They were both rushed to separate hospitals for emergency medical treatment but were pronounced dead due to their injuries.

Local police are pursuing leads to capture the suspect in the horrific attack. The officers, 36 year-old Tu Mingcheng (凃明誠) and 27 year-old Cao Ruijie (曹瑞傑), were reportedly pursuing a stolen vehicle at the time of the attack.

CNA reports that their police car was damaged in a crash, but that there was no trace of the attacker on the scene when first responders arrived. The Tainan Police Department announced that the suspect fled the scene on a stolen scooter, and also stole one of the officer's firearms.

The Ministry of the Interior, Hsu Guo-yung (徐國勇) and National Police Commissioner, Huang Ming-zhao (黃明昭), are traveling to Tainan to learn more about the ongoing investigation, reports LTN.
