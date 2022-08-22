Taiwan adds 16,669 local COVID cases, 96 cases of Omicron subvariants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 16,669 local COVID cases on Monday (Aug. 22), 242 imported cases, and 23 deaths.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, confirmed that among the new cases of Omicron subvariants reported during the period between August 3 and 14 , 34 were local and 62 were imported. As of Monday, among the Omicon subvariants imported, 78 have been infected with BA.4, 605 with BA.5, and 8 with BA.2.75.

There were three new cases of young children suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. One of them had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the other had received two doses. As of today, 112 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C after a BA.2 infection, Lo added.

Local cases

Local cases included 7,728 males, 8,937 females, and four cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 3,470 cases, followed by 2,087 in Taoyuan City, 1,984 in Taipei City, 1,832 in Taichung City, 1,300 in Kaohsiung City, 1,082 in Tainan City, 687 in Changhua County, 529 in Hsinchu County, 505 in Miaoli County, 467 in Hsinchu City, 424 in Pingtung County, 355 in Yunlin County, 318 in Yilan County, 292 in Keelung City, 276 in Nantou County, 273 in Hualien County, 272 in Chiayi County, 177 in Chiayi City, 168 in Taitung County, 86 in Penghu County, 83 in Kinmen County, and 2 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 23 deaths announced on Monday included 13 males and 10 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s, including an unvaccinated one-year-old girl. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases and 20 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 15 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 19 to Aug. 19.

Imported cases

The 242 imported cases included 127 males and 115 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,060,178 cases, of which 25,311 were imported, 5,034,813 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

So far, 9,657 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.