Contract Lifecycle Management Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2028

Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market is valued at approximately USD 936.4 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Contract Lifecycle Management or CLM is a system that manages contracts and agreements between various entities by managing each stage of contract. Companies have adopted the CLM system in order to manage the process of contracts and to develop a robust customer base. Evolving easy-to-use & convenient interface systems,rapid globalization and increasing benefits have driven the CLM Market.

For Instance: As per the analysts at PricewaterhouseCoopers, any business can save up to 2% of their annual costs by utilizing contract management and thus avoiding inaccuracies and non-compliance Also, emerging various applications and end-users is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Contract Lifecycle Management market, as it enables dynamic workflow and reduces time to review the contract. However, back filing and lack of skilled users can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Contract Lifecycle Management Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid globalization and increased adoption of CLM. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to advancements in CLM technologies in Germany.

Major market players included in this report are:

CLM Matrix

IBM Emptoris

Icertis

SAP

BravoSolution

Contracked

Contract Logix

Coupa Software

Determine

Easy Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Model:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By CLM Offerings:

Licensing and Subscription

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Large

Small & Medium

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Retail and E-commerce

Manufacturing

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

