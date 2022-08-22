Virtual Client Computing Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2028

Global Virtual Client Computing Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Virtual client computing is a computing model that offers a desktop virtualization solution to overcome the drawbacks of the traditional distributed desktop environment. A server centrally manages a client-based virtual machine, which is then executed on a client device. Growing demand for agile workforce, increase in the demand for improved user productivity and low operating cost has driven the Virtual Client Computing Market.

For Instance: according to 2012 research by the Uptime Institute, decommissioning a single 1U rack server can save USD 500 per year in electricity. VMware discovered that consolidating servers can save up to 80% on energy costs. Also, increasing usage of virtual client computing by the education sector around the world is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Virtual Client Computing Market. However, Available alternatives and cost-cutting challenges can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Virtual Client Computing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Presence of major key players and technical advancement in this region is driving the market growth in the North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to rise in adoption of virtual client computing in various call centers and BPOs.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell Inc.

Citrix System Inc.

Vmare Inc.

Ericom Software Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nec Corporation

Ncomputing Co. Ltd.

Unidesk Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Virtual User Sessions

Terminal Services

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

By Application:

Public Utilities

IT & Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

