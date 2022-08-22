Virtual Card Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Virtual Card Market is valued approximately USD 260.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Virtual Card is a token-like digital payment system that can be used for electronic payments and portable ordering. It is used to improve the transaction by making online purchases safer, less complicated, and more intelligent. Increase in production of smart phones, adoption of advanced technology and rising digital payment platforms have driven the virtual card market.

For Instance: According to research published by ACI Worldwide, more than 70.3 billion real-time payment transactions were handled globally in 2020, up 41% over the previous year. Also, Advancement in technology and increasing government initiatives for digital transformation is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Virtual Card Market. However, Risk of fraud and cyber-attacks can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Virtual Card Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Increase in adoption of Digital payment method is driving the market growth in the North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to Increase use of smart phones.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vanguard

WEX Inc.

Skrill

Billtrust Inc

Qonto

Marqeta Inc.

Cryptopay

LLC

MineralTree Inc.

Stripe

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Application within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

B2B Virtual Card

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

B2C POS Virtual Cards

By End Process:

Consumer Use

Business Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

