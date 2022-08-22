Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Teleoperations, also called telerobotics, is the technical term for the remote control of a robot. Signals are sent to the robot to control it; other signals come back, telling the operator that the robot has followed the instructions. The rising investment in artificial intelligence and rising smart vehicles adoption has led to the adoption of Teleoperation and Telerobotics across the forecast period.

For Instance: NITI Aayog has published a working paper on AI in June 2018; defining India’s planned approach towards AI. Investment in AI startups in India has grown to US$ 73 million in 2017 from US$ 44 million in the previous year. Also, with the technological advancements, the adoption & demand for Teleoperation and Telerobotics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the AI software in support of the teleoperations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising IT investment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Teleoperation and Telerobotics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CloudMinds

AppFolio

ABB Group

AGT Robotics

ARM Holdings

Bosch

Buildium

Console

Calvary Robotics

Cisco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare & Medical

Military & Public Safety

Energy & Power

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

