Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2028

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market is valued at approximately USD 558.64 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.71% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Unattended Ground Sensors include a variety of sensor technologies that are used for installing and performing certain tasks such as location, recognition, and target detection. These sensors are usually small in size, full-bodied, and pocket friendly as well as are proficient to transmit target information again to the remote worker. These Unattended Ground Sensor devices are widely adopted to accomplish numerous tasks that involve situation awareness, surveillance, border patrol, perimeter defense, and target acquisition.

The rising number of geopolitical issues, terrorism, revolutions, changing nature of conflicts, coupled with the growing spending on security and defense are the prominent factors that may accelerate the market demand around the world. For instance, in February 2021, Saudi Arabia intends to invest more than USD 20 million in the country’s military sector in the next decades with the aim of developing domestic military systems. However, operational issues associated with UGS impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing incidences of border trespassing are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being the early adopter of novel technologies and increasing investment for wireless sensor networks, UGS sensors, and related equipment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing demand of the network-centric warfare systems from military forces, and the growth of emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

House Tactical Communications

Textron Inc.

Applied Research Associates, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd

Leonardo SpA

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment

Hand-Emplaced

Air-Delivered

By Sensor Type

Seismic

Acoustic

Magnetic

Infrared

By End-User

Security

Military

Public Security

Critical Infrastructure

Utilities

Industrial & Commercial Facilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

