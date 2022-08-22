Pallet Pooling Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2028

Global Pallet Pooling Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

In Pallet Pooling Instead of buying own supply of pallets, companies rent them from a shared pool. A pallet pooling service provider manages the reverse logistics process throughout the supply chain to recover the pallets for reuse. Pallet pulling saves extra costs to buy pallets for companies. Growing logistics & Warehousing industry and rising technological advancements in logistics sector are key drivers for the growth of Pallet Pooling market.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- market size of logistics sector was estimated at USD 160 billion and as per projections annual investments in the logistics sector to reach USD 500 billion by 2025 furthermore, as per global database management company Statista- In 2020, the logistics industry was estimated at USD 6.4 trillion and as per projections by 2024, the logistics industry is projected to exceed USD 7.7 billion in size.

Furthermore, in October 2019 Tosca, a reusable packaging and supply chain solutions provider based in the United States, has acquired Polymer Logistics. The acquisition of Polymer will expand Tosca’s geographic reach and increase its product portfolio. Further, in June 2020, RM2 International S.A. has launched an IoT based connected smart pallet called BLOCKPal pallet in the supply chain sector. Also, with the increasing penetration of E-Commerce platforms and growing demand from end use verticals such as food and beverages, FMCG among others, the adoption & demand for Pallet Pooling is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials and rising concern over use of plastic are some of the factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Pallet Pooling Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and growing technological advancements in logistics sector in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is o anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing logistics and transportation sector and favorable government policies in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pallet Pooling market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brambles Ltd.

LOSCAM

Euro Pool System Pvt Ltd.

Faber Halbertsma Group

LPR – La Palette Rouge Pvt Ltd.

Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Limited

Tosca Pvt Ltd.

Zentek Pool System GmbH

PPS Midlands Limited

Demes Logistics GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Customized

By Material:

Wood

Composite

Plastic

Steel

Other Metals

By End Use Industries:

FMCG Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

