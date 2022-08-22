Perlite Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2028

Global Perlite Market is valued approximately USD 1.49 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Perlite is also commonly known as pearl stone. It is an amorphous volcanic glass that encompasses a relatively have high-water content formed by the hydration of obsidian. Perlite is mostly found in volcanic regions and has the uncommon property of greatly expanding when heated sufficiently. It is a stable amorphous aluminum silicate that offers several properties, such as low sound transmission, low bulk density, high surface area, high heat resistance, and low thermal conductivity. The rising demand from horticulture and agriculture sectors, robust growth of the building & construction industry, increasing use of perlite for filtration, and also as a processing aid are the primary factors that are augmenting the market growth across the globe.

For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, the total food grain production in the country was recorded with 285.21 million tonnes, additionally, the amount rises with 11.44 million tonnes and reached 296.65 million in 2020. Therefore, the growth of the agriculture sector is anticipated to fuels the demand for perlite, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth. However, the hazardous effects of perlite and several restrictions on the utilization of refractories impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing investment in R&D activities and rising safety certification from regulatory authorities is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Perlite market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of perlite in the agriculture and construction sector and growth of the nations such as China, Japan, and India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing application of perlite, as well as the rising presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Perlite market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Precision Castparts Corp

Keltech Energies Ltd.

Dupre Minerals Ltd.

Amol Minechem Ltd.

Bergama Mining Perlite Inc.

Genper Group

The Schundler Company

Aegean Perlite SA

United Perlite Corporation

Midwest Perlite Inc.

Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form

Expanded Perlite

Crude Perlite

By Application

Construction

Horticulture & Agriculture

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

