Modular Flooring Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Modular Flooring Market is valued approximately USD 54.60 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Modular floors are variety of tiles that can be fabricated with each other in an competent manner. This flooring place directly on the pre-existing surface, without the need of anchors or glues . These floorings are convenient, easily removable, and can be used in further applications such as modular carpet, vinyl flooring, raised floor systems, etc. The rising renovation and remodeling activities, the growing interest of consumers toward interior decoration, increasing disposable income, coupled with the growing investments in the construction industry are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to the annual report of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, the construction activity in Europe was increased by 2.2% in 2016 (rise nearly USD 1394.81 billion ) compared to 2015. Also, in 2017, it is projected to increase by more than 2% followed by a rise of 3% in 2018. Thereby, raising spending in the construction activity is likely to bolster the demand for modular flooring, which, in turn, leads the market growth. However, volatile raw material prices and a rise in environmental concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing demand from emerging economies and growth of the organized retail sector is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Modular Flooring market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand from the nations such as South Korea, India, Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the development of the construction industry, as well as rising disposable income, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Modular Flooring market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett Corporation

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Forbo Holding AG b

Gerflor Group

Mannington Mills Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Toli Corporation

Milliken & Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Flexible LVT

Rigid LVT

Carpet Tile

Polyolefin (Non-vinyl)

Rubber

Ceramic

Others

By End-Users

Workplace

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Household

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

