Earthen Plasters Market 2021, Top Leading Companies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

Global Earthen Plasters Market is valued approximately USD 86.00 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Earthen plasters are blends of unfired clays that are mixed with fine sand for providing a natural, breathable, and fine finish for internal walls. This is usually used on masonry, cob, or straw bale interiors or exteriors to provide a proper wall finish. The growing advantages of clay plaster over other natural plasters and increase in industrial, commercial, and residential construction activities are the primary factors that are attributed to the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to the report of Statista, the construction (including commercial and residential infrastructure) industry spending is rising year by year; in 2017, the global construction spending was accounted with the USD10.9 trillion and the amount is projected to increase to USD 12.5 trillion by the year 2030. Accordingly, rising spending on construction activity is likely to surge the demand for earthen plasters, this, in turn, augments the market growth in the near future. However, a lack of awareness regarding earthen plasters and the downsides of the use of earthen plasters impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising demand for green buildings and increasing investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Earthen Plasters Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in the per capita expenditure on construction activities and rapid urbanization and industrialization. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of construction and building activities, as well as the presence of the leading players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Earthen Plasters market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

American Clay Enterprises LLC

Clayworks

Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm

Conluto

Clay.lt

Armourcoat Limited

Tierrafino B.V

Mike Wye & Associates Ltd.

New Mexico Clay.

Earth Plaster Private Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Iron

Calcium

Magnesium

Silicates

Aluminum

By Application

Walls

Roofs

Masonry

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

