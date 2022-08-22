North America Connected Vehicle Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the North America Connected Vehicle Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

The North America connected vehicle market is expected to reach USD 27.93 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8% (2018-2023).

North America connected passenger car market is expected to reach USD 13.47 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6% (2018-2023), and the North America connected truck market is expected to reach USD 14.46 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 9% (2018-2023).

The connected vehicle ecosystem is evolving in which North America connected car manufacturers and automotive OEMs are developing various connected solutions. On the basis of connectivity, demand for embedded solutions, tethered solutions, and integrated solutions for connected passenger cars has increased over the years. Similarly, the use of telematics and fleet management solutions for connected commercial vehicles has risen.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The U.S. was one of the first countries to adopt connected car technologies and implement M2M connectivity in the automotive sector. Five years down the line, vehicles will be transformed into communication objects, providing a completely new experience. New hi-tech devices, smart phones, high-speed internet, various applications and open sources such as android systems have transformed the concept of connected vehicles.

North America is expected to lead in the connected truck market given the boom being experienced by the e-commerce segment. A connected environment for supply chain management between all the key stakeholders is required for smooth movement of goods and traffic. This is driving a more connected ecosystem and can be seen as a major driver to adopt new technologies by fleet managers.

Key growth factors

o Demand for an autonomous driving experience in maximum in this region, according to forecasts along with the technological advancements and increasing the need for connectivity among the customers and are the primary drivers for the connected vehicle market in the North American region.

o In North America, commercial and regulatory initiatives have recently driven the adoption of OEM telematics services.

Threats and key players

o Growing tension is building up between not incumbent automotive players and a new wave of companies/start-ups.

o Autonomous vehicles will cause disruption to the automobile industry, but critical challenges include concerns over infrastructure, liability and other legal issues.

o Some of the key players operating in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the North America connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle-integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in North America by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in North America by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in North America by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) – connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in North America by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEMs

13) Key opportunities in the North America connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in North America connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of companies profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

