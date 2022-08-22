4th US delegation slated to visit Taiwan in Aug. despite Beijing bullying

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite pressure tactics that included the use of aggressive military drills by China, a fourth delegation of U.S. leaders is reportedly slated to arrive in Taiwan by the weekend.

On Aug. 2, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on a historic visit, marking the first house speaker to visit the country since Newt Gingrich in 1997. Just 15 minutes after her arrival, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said it would hold "important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills" in six areas around Taiwan from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7.

The drills included record single-day numbers of PLAAF aircraft entering the air defense identification zone, with many crossing the median line. Just 12 days after Pelosi's visit, Senator Ed Markey on Aug. 14 led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan that included meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and members of the Legislative Yuan.

In response, the PLA Eastern Theater Command on Aug. 15 blasted the latest visit as "flagrantly violating" the "one-China" principle and the Three Communiques, as well as China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and announced additional military exercises in the strait.

On Sunday (Aug. 21), Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb arrived with a delegation marking the first visit by a U.S. governor to Taiwan since the start of the COVID pandemic. During his four-day visit, Holcomb is slated to meet with Tsai, other senior government officials, and Taiwanese semiconductor representatives, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Financial Times, another congressional delegation is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan during the coming weekend, marking the fourth group of U.S. envoys to visit Taiwan in the month of August. Beijing's intimidation tactics do not appear to be having the desired effect with the newspaper citing Taipei City councilor candidate Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) and saying that "China is trying to deter them from coming, but they are failing."

Beyond U.S. delegations, there has also been a flurry of visits and planned tours by dignitaries from many other countries following Pelosi's trip, including leaders from Lithuania, Japan, and Canada. Although Transport and Communications Vice Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute was sanctioned by China for her Aug. 7 visit to Taiwan, another Lithuanian delegation will visit Taiwan when the nation opens its representative office in Taipei in Sept. 12.