Taiwan to tighten rules for exemption from military service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those reaching conscription age in Taiwan will find it harder to avoid compulsory military service as new standards for exemption are set to take effect soon.

The Medical Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense on Aug. 17 published an amendment to the physical status criteria that determine whether a male can avoid military service. Changes were made to standards of height and body mass index (BMI), a measure deciding if one is overweight or underweight.

Those with a BMI between 16.5 and 32 will be drafted as standing soldiers, rather than the previous 17-31. For the substitute service, the requirement will be relaxed to 15-16.5 and 32-35, instead of the current ranges, 16.5-17 and 31-31.5.

Currently, individuals who are taller than 157 cm must participate in military service. The amendment means those 155-157 cm tall will still be conscripted for the alternative service.

The amendment also involves tightened rules on service exemption based on medical grounds. Adjustments were made to ailments including anemia, cardiovascular diseases, vision problems, hypothyroidism, Tourette syndrome, knee injuries, and spinal disc herniation.

Members of the public have until Oct. 17 to express their opinions on the new regulation. The defense ministry has said the move aims to “better address the changing nature of modern warfare,” as more troops are expected to be added to the Army following the measure.