72 Taiwanese rescued from Cambodia, 75 suspects arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five more Taiwanese were rescued from Cambodia on Sunday (Aug. 21), bringing the total number of Taiwanese freed from human trafficking schemes in Cambodia to 72, while 75 suspects have been arrested.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) stated in a press release that evening that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Saidhai Tahovecahe (伍麗華) worked with public and private groups in assisting the five Taiwan citizens in boarding a plane in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. They first transferred through Bangkok, Thailand before arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10 p.m. on China Airlines Flight CI-836.



Five Taiwanese being briefed in Thailand. (CIB photo)

Upon their arrival, the Pingtung County Police Bureau, Aviation Police Bureau (APB), and CIB commenced the identification of the human trafficking victims. Staff from the Social and Family Affairs Administration provided assistance and their cases were handed over to the Pingtung County Police Bureau for further investigation.

The CIB pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Overseas Community Affairs Council, National Police Agency (NPA), and National Immigration Agency have formed a joint task force to rescue Taiwanese who are in distress overseas and there have already been many successful cases of rescue and repatriation. According to the latest statistics from the CIB, with the concerted efforts of the government and private sectors, 72 people in distress have been rescued in Cambodia and returned to Taiwan.



Five Taiwanese preparing to board flight to Taipei at Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport. (CIB photo)

A total of 25 human trafficking cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, 75 suspects have been arrested, and 31 suspects have been taken into custody. In addition, the APB has successfully persuaded 29 Taiwanese citizens not to leave the country for Cambodia since July.

The NPA advised the public who go to high-risk areas through online job searches or invitations from netizens to be more careful to avoid being victimized by human traffickers.



Five Taiwanese arriving at Taoyuan Airport. (CIB photo)