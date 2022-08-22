Nashville 4, FC Dallas 0

|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Nashville
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 15, 5th minute; 2, Nashville, Shaffelburg, 1, 26th; 3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 16, 33rd.
Second Half_4, Nashville, Romney, 3 (Lovitz), 72nd.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Pomykal, FC Dallas, 31st; Lletget, FC Dallas, 62nd; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 67th.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Adam Garner, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_25,571.
___
FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Matt Hedges (Nkosi Tafari, 61st), Jose Antonio Martinez; Paul Arriola (Nanu, 75th), Edwin Cerrillo (Beni Redzic, 46th), Paxton Pomykal, Ema Twumasi; Franco Jara, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Sebastian Lletget, 46th), Alan Velasco (Jader Obrian, 75th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Shaquell Moore (Eric Miller, 50th), Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis (Brian Anunga, 84th), Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 84th), Dax McCarty (Anibal Godoy, 68th); C.J. Sapong, Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl, 46th).