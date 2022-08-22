Taiwan diplomat urges more global support for nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Louis M. Huang (黃敏境), director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, reiterated Taiwan's call for more international support for Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 21).

“We must stand in solidarity to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region,” Huang said in a Los Angeles Times op-ed article. He said the Taiwan government urges the global community not to give up hope in the face of Beijing’s attempts to “intimidate our 23 million freedom-loving people.”

Huang said he believes the recent tension between the U.S. and China is tied to “democracy and culture.” Commenting on China’s military exercises following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Ed Markey’s visits to Taiwan, he said, “These visits are two of the many international delegations Taiwan has welcomed in the past decades.”

The trips not only strengthen bilateral relations between the U.S. and Taiwan but also demonstrate the solidarity between democracies that share the same values of freedom, respect for human rights, and the rule of law in the face of intimidation, he said. “A threat to Taiwan is a threat to democracy.”

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb arrived in Taiwan Sunday morning, marking the third U.S. delegation to visit the nation this month. Holcomb will sign multiple memorandums of understanding to deepen economic and academic partnerships with Taiwan.