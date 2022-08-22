Taiwan's largest comedy club opens new location in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan's leading stand-up comedy club, Live Comedy Club Taipei (卡米地喜劇俱樂部), recently opened a new location near Taipei Songshan Airport, which is set to be the country's largest comedy venue.

Comedy Plus (卡米地＋), the name of the new venue, can accommodate over 200 people and has performance halls of different sizes, equipped with high-end stereo systems, for all kinds of comedy performances.

The new theater is expected to become a landmark for stand-up comedy in Asia, allowing more Taiwanese comedians to shine onstage and attracting larger audiences to attend shows.

The new facility was funded by famous comedians including Ken and Kylie from Bailingguo News (百靈果), Huang Hao-ping (黃豪平), Froggy Chiu (呱吉/邱威傑), and Social Chang (張碩修), founder of Live Comedy Club Taipei (卡米地喜劇俱樂部).

In 2007, Social Chang opened Live Comedy Club Taipei, the first place dedicated to stand-up comedy in Taiwan. This was a catalyst for the growth of Taiwanese stand-up comedy.

The club has already hosted top comedians, including Jim (程建評) and Bailingguo News. Tickets are available online now. For more information, visit: Comedy Plus Facebook page



Comedy Plus will be a new stage for Taiwanese comedians to shine. (Huang Hao-ping Facebook photo)