Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country

Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used shore-based missile systems to monitor PLA planes and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/22 10:38
Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and 5 ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 21).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes, five were monitored crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the MND. Two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes crossed the median line in the northeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while two Chengdu J-10 fighter planes and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes flew past the line in the southwest corner of the zone.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used shore-based missile systems to monitor the PLA planes and vessels.

Since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan at the beginning of August, the PLA has begun to frequently send its planes across the median line, which had previously been a less common occurrence.
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around countryChinese Su-30 fighter plane. (MND photo)
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around countryChinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around countryFlight paths of 5 out of 12 Chinese military planes tracked on Aug. 21. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

