Hantec Group showcases all-new global brand identity

Marking a dynamic new growth phase built on foundation of 3-decade heritage

Hantec Group CEO Freddy Lau Hoi-kit unveiled the company’s global rebranding campaign in Hong Kong on 19 August 2022.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 August 2022 - Hantec Group today unveiled a global rebranding campaign and renewed growth strategy to direct the Group's next phase of dynamic development. Hantec Group also announces that a new branch company will be established in Santiago, Chile in South America on 1 October 2022, marking another milestone in the Group's global journey. The rebranding exercise includes a new corporate identity which will be adopted across the Hantec financial, as well as IT, culture & art, and lifestyle consultancy businesses in 19 markets worldwide."Aligning with Hantec Group's global development and mindset, we have redesigned our corporate logo which we have used for 32 years. The new identity retains the signature Red as the dominant colour," said Freddy Lau Hoi-kit, chief executive officer of Hantec Group. "Red is bold, impactful but warm, and has always been a core part of the Hantec personality. New visual elements of angles and rounded corners give our brand a dynamic and confident new look."The combination of a bold design with its legacy DNA represents an updating of the Hantec identity to resonate with new audiences globally. While the 67.5° dynamic angle symbolises Hantec's forward-thinking and drive to power ahead in the ever-changing marketplace, it also signifies a commitment to 'doing the right thing the right way'. As Hantec challenges the status quo, it carefully weighs all influencing factors, and utilises its knowledge to arrive at informed business decisions.The Group was founded in Hong Kong in 1990 as a finance house, and has since grown into a global presence now operating in 19 cities. "In addition to our development in South America, our next phase of growth will also focus on Southeast Asian markets, with a pipeline of business developments in Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines under the Hantec Financial brand. Subsequent to the rebranding campaign launch, a series of sponsorship and marketing initiatives will be unveiled in Hong Kong and globally," Mr Lau added.The Group looks forward to pressing ahead with its dynamic cross-sector growth journey into its next development phase.Hashtag: #HantecGroup

