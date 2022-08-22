Time-served Hong Kong Vocal Coaching Leader SeanyMac Launches New Location and Kids’ Singing Class

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 August 2022 - SeanyMac, a premier voice coaching lesson provider in Hong Kong, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Wan Chai, together with the launch of a new kids' singing class. The spacious, new location extends SeanyMac's physical coverage to Wan Chai, allowing more room for nurturing young, aspiring singers in Hong Kong along with the commencement of new children singing lessons. The team would be based in the new location from September 2022 onwards.



Situated at the heart of Wan Chai, the new location boasts 2,000 square feet of space that accommodates six classrooms along with an enlarged waiting area and private men's/women's restrooms. Moving into this new location enables more space for vocal tutors to offer better assistance to students, echoing with SeanyMac's mission of unleashing singing talents at all levels, from beginners to professionals.



The detailed address of SeanyMac's new location is as follows:

Studio 2B, 2/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong



In line with the opening of its new location, SeanyMac expands its dedication to vocal coaching for different age groups with the launch of a specially designed kids' singing class in Hong Kong. Designed to bring out the inner vocalists in kids, the new singing class aims to eventually help children grow and boost their confidence in handling life obstacles with the power of vocal performance lessons. Parents can expect professional vocal coaching sessions for kids, instructed by seasoned teaching staff based in Hong Kong. As a team, the tutors bring to the table a combination of extensive stage performance and coaching experience.



The new children singing lessons will commence on Saturday, 3rd of Sep 2022 with the following schedule:





Saturdays

Sundays

Tuesdays

Wednesdays

Peekadoodles

11:00 AM

11:00 AM

4:00 PM

/

1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Mega Stars

12:00 PM

12:00 PM

/

4:00 PM

2:00 PM

2:00 PM



Making the most out of the new Wan Chai location, kids will kickstart their singing and vocal adventure with classes taught in a dedicated 300-square-foot kids' group classroom.Founded by Sean Oliver, an accomplished vocal coach with a professional career spanning over 30 years, SeanyMac works together with top-level artists in the Asia-Pacific region. From voice techniques to stage presence, SeanyMac's teaching staff assist in improving all aspects of a vocal performance by offering a vast array of services including private vocal lessons, artist development, and online and offline singing classes. SeanyMac Studios has been coaching some of Asia's top artists since 2017. Its team has been devoted to supporting renowned singers such as Sandy Lam, A-Mei, Sammi Cheng, Elva Hsiao, Fiona Sit and many more, to further utilise their vocal strength. SeanyMac's coaching method has been used for television programs, studio recording sessions and live performances."We're honoured to be a part of motivating singers' journeys in defining their identities as a performance artist. We always believe in the power of music in shaping a better life, and we're glad to contribute our expertise and hope that everyone can experience it." said Sean Oliver, Director of SeanyMac.To learn more about SeanyMac, please visit seanymac.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeanyMacStudios/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanymacstudios/ Hashtag: #SeanyMac