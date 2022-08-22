New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

|New York City FC
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Chicago
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, New York City FC, Pereira, 6 (Rodriguez), 16th minute.
Second Half_2, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 3, 46th.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey.
Yellow Cards_Czichos, Chicago, 18th; Teran, Chicago, 60th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 72nd; Navarro, Chicago, 77th.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Kevin Lock, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
___
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Thiago Martins, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Justin Haak, Santiago Rodriguez; Gabriel Pereira (Andres Jasson, 89th), Talles Magno (Heber, 82nd), Thiago (Tayvon Gray, 77th).
Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda (Fabian Herbers, 51st), Boris Sekulic, Carlos Teran (Brian Gutierrez, 68th); Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jairo Torres; Chris Mueller (Victor Bezerra, 78th), Kacper Przybylko (Jhon Jader Duran, 52nd).