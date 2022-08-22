President welcomes Indiana governor's arrival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office on Sunday (Aug. 21) welcomed the arrival of Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and his delegation in Taiwan.

Presidential Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will meet with the delegation Monday morning and share views on deepening Taiwan-US relations and exchanges as well as cooperation with Indiana in economics, technology, and culture, CNA reported.

This is Holcomb’s first time in Taiwan and he is the first U.S. governor to visit the nation after the pandemic, Chang pointed out. Taiwan’s ties and cooperation with Indiana are highly valued, Chang said.

The spokesperson added that through this visit, Taiwan hopes to promote economic, trade, and industry-academia exchanges with Indiana and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The delegation, which includes Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Purdue University Dean of College of Engineering Mark Lundstrom, Chief of Staff Alyssa Wilcox, and Indiana Economic Development Corporation staff, will be in Taiwan until Aug. 24. In addition to the president, the group will meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), business leaders, academic leaders, and other government officials, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Taipei and Indianapolis formed sister-city ties in 1978, under then-Mayor William Hudnut.