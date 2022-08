Sunday At Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, N.C. Purse: $713,635 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Christopher O'Connell (6), Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (1), Netherlands, 7-6, 7-6.

Marc-Andrea Huesler (4), Switzerland, def. Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Jason Kubler (5), Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics (2), Hungary, 6-4, 6-0.

Emilio Nava (7), United States, def. Taro Daniel (3), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.