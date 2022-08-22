New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI vs. West Indies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to field Sunday in the third and deciding one-day international against the West Indies at Kensington Oval.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 after the West Indies won the first match by five wickets and New Zealand won the second by 50 runs.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, naming fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in place of Glenn Phillips. Captain Kane Williamson is still unavailable because of a quad muscle strain.

The West Indies named an unchanged lineup.

The match is being played on a fresh pitch but began under the threat of rain.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.

