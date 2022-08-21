English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3
Leeds 3, Chelsea 0
West Ham 0, Brighton 2
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Birmingham 1, Watford 1
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 0
Burnley 1, Hull 1
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Norwich 2, Huddersfield 1
Preston 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 2, Millwall 2
QPR 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Sunderland 1
Reading 3, Blackburn 0
West Brom 0, Cardiff 0
Norwich 2, Millwall 0
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston 0, Watford 0
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
West Brom 5, Hull 2
Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0
Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Barnsley 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 1, Morecambe 0
Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Charlton 5, Plymouth 1
Exeter 3, Wycombe 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Port Vale 1
Oxford United 1, Lincoln 2
Peterborough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1
Shrewsbury 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Bradford 2, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1
Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1
Salford 3, Crewe 0
Stockport County 1, Colchester 0
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Stevenage 1
Barrow 2, Walsall 1
Colchester 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 2, Northampton 3
Crewe 1, Sutton United 0
Gillingham 0, Harrogate Town 2
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool 0, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 5, AFC Wimbledon 2
Newport County 2, Salford 3
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 1
Doncaster 2, Stockport County 1
Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3
Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Crewe 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 2, Salford 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1
Newport County 2, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Rochdale 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood 2, Notts County 2
Bromley 0, Altrincham 0
Chesterfield 1, Aldershot 0
Eastleigh 1, Wealdstone 0
Halifax Town 0, Torquay United 1
Gateshead FC 2, Barnet 2
Maidenhead United 3, Scunthorpe 2
Maidstone United FC 2, York City FC 1
Solihull Moors 1, Southend 1
Woking 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Yeovil 1, Wrexham 1
Oldham 3, Dorking Wanderers 2
Boreham Wood 1, Aldershot 2
Bromley 1, Torquay United 0
Chesterfield 2, Wrexham 0
Eastleigh 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town 0, Southend 0
Gateshead FC 1, Notts County 1
Maidenhead United 2, Altrincham 0
Maidstone United FC 2, Dorking Wanderers 4
Oldham 1, Wealdstone 2
Woking 2, Scunthorpe 0
Yeovil 1, Barnet 2
Solihull Moors 1, York City FC 1
Aldershot 0, Bromley 1
Altrincham 2, Yeovil 2
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidenhead United 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, Gateshead FC 1
Scunthorpe 3, Solihull Moors 4
Southend 1, Oldham 0
Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 0
Wrexham 5, Maidstone United FC 0
York City FC 0, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 2, Chesterfield 2
Chesterfield vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wrexham, 12:20 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Eastleigh, 12:15 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.