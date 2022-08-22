Indiana governor arrives in Taiwan to bolster bilateral economic, academic ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning (Aug. 21) as part of an economic development trip that will also include a stopover in South Korea.

“I am also proud to be the first U.S. governor to visit Taiwan since before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Holcomb said in a statement. He added that he is committed to establishing “an economy of the future” with international partners who are helping Indiana develop future businesses.

The delegation seeks to bolster Indiana’s economic and academic partnerships and strengthen the state’s innovation efforts and help with its goal of building an “economy of the future” on a global scale.

The delegation, which includes Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, Purdue University Dean of College of Engineering Mark Lundstrom, Chief of Staff Alyssa Wilcox, and Indiana Economic Development Corporation staff, will be in Taiwan until Aug. 23. The group will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), business leaders, academic leaders, and other government officials, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Additionally, Holcomb will sign multiple agreements to promote economic, trade, technology, and academic cooperation between Taiwan and Indiana, per MOFA.

Taipei and Indianapolis formed sister-city ties in 1978, under then-Mayor William Hudnut. The partnership was the first for the state’s capital and was intended to establish a global economy and boost international friendship.

One year later, Taiwan and Indiana became sister states. Of the more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments in Indiana, there are currently 10 from Taiwan, according to Holcomb’s office.