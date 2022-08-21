Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/21 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 73 48 .603 _ _ 2-8 L-3 42-20 31-28
Toronto 65 54 .546 7 +1 5-5 W-4 36-25 29-29
Tampa Bay 64 55 .538 8 _ 6-4 W-1 37-23 27-32
Baltimore 62 58 .517 10½ 4-6 L-1 34-23 28-35
Boston 60 61 .496 13 5 6-4 W-1 29-30 31-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-25 32-31
Minnesota 62 56 .525 1 5-5 L-1 35-26 27-30
Chicago 62 59 .512 3 6-4 W-1 30-31 32-28
Kansas City 49 73 .402 16 16½ 3-7 L-1 29-34 20-39
Detroit 46 76 .377 19 19½ 3-7 W-1 27-34 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 77 45 .631 _ _ 6-4 L-2 39-18 38-27
Seattle 66 55 .545 10½ +1 7-3 L-1 31-26 35-29
Texas 54 66 .450 22 10½ 5-5 W-1 27-34 27-32
Los Angeles 52 68 .433 24 12½ 5-5 L-1 26-36 26-32
Oakland 44 77 .364 32½ 21 3-7 W-1 18-39 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 78 44 .639 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-19 38-25
Atlanta 75 47 .615 3 +8½ 9-1 W-3 42-23 33-24
Philadelphia 66 54 .550 11 4-6 W-1 33-28 33-26
Miami 52 68 .433 25 13½ 3-7 L-3 25-33 27-35
Washington 41 81 .336 37 25½ 4-6 L-1 19-44 22-37
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 68 51 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-6 40-21 28-30
Milwaukee 63 56 .529 5 2 4-6 L-2 31-24 32-32
Chicago 52 67 .437 16 13 8-2 W-5 26-34 26-33
Cincinnati 47 71 .398 20½ 17½ 3-7 W-1 26-36 21-35
Pittsburgh 47 73 .392 21½ 18½ 3-7 L-1 26-32 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 83 36 .697 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-15 41-21
San Diego 67 56 .545 18 _ 5-5 W-1 34-26 33-30
San Francisco 59 61 .492 24½ 5-5 L-4 34-29 25-32
Arizona 55 65 .458 28½ 10½ 5-5 L-2 32-31 23-34
Colorado 53 69 .434 31½ 13½ 4-6 W-2 35-30 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 16, Arizona 7

San Diego 2, Washington 1

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.