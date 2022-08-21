NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA San Diego 8 5 4 28 24 15 Portland 7 1 7 28 36 15 Houston 8 5 4 28 29 21 Kansas City 7 4 5 26 21 21 OL Reign 6 4 6 24 20 15 Chicago 6 5 5 23 22 22 Angel City 6 5 4 22 16 17 Orlando 5 5 6 21 19 31 Louisville 2 6 8 14 16 22 North Carolina 3 6 4 13 27 26 Gotham FC 4 11 0 12 12 32 Washington 1 6 9 12 16 21

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City 4, North Carolina 3

Orlando 1, San Diego 0

Sunday, August 14

OL Reign 4, Gotham FC 1

Angel City 1, Chicago 0

Wednesday, August 17

Houston 2, Gotham FC 1

Friday, August 19

Angel City 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Saturday, August 20

Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1

North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, August 24

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.