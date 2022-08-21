|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|9
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|7
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Brentford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|4
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Leeds
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Everton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Leicester
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|1
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Man United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|10
|Watford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|9
|Reading
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|6
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|9
|Sunderland
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Hull
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|8
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|7
|Norwich
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|7
|Preston
|5
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Millwall
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Blackpool
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|2
|6
|West Brom
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|6
|Wigan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Burnley
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|6
|QPR
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|5
|Birmingham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Luton Town
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Swansea
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|8
|5
|Stoke
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|3
|Middlesbrough
|5
|0
|3
|2
|7
|9
|3
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Birmingham 1, Watford 1
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 0
Burnley 1, Hull 1
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Norwich 2, Huddersfield 1
Preston 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 2, Millwall 2
QPR 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Sunderland 1
Reading 3, Blackburn 0
West Brom 0, Cardiff 0
Norwich 2, Millwall 0
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston 0, Watford 0
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
West Brom 5, Hull 2
Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0
Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|13
|Peterborough
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|4
|12
|Portsmouth
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|5
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|10
|Plymouth
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|9
|Charlton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|5
|8
|Bolton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|8
|Derby
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|8
|Exeter
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|5
|7
|Cambridge United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Accrington Stanley
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|7
|6
|Wycombe
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|8
|6
|Fleetwood Town
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|8
|6
|Barnsley
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Lincoln
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|6
|Shrewsbury
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Oxford United
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|4
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Milton Keynes Dons
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|Morecambe
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Burton Albion
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|14
|1
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Barnsley 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 1, Morecambe 0
Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Charlton 5, Plymouth 1
Exeter 3, Wycombe 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Port Vale 1
Oxford United 1, Lincoln 2
Peterborough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1
Shrewsbury 0, Derby 0
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|2
|13
|Stevenage
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|4
|13
|Barrow
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|6
|12
|Northampton
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|8
|11
|Doncaster
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|5
|11
|Salford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|4
|10
|Crewe
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|6
|10
|Mansfield Town
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Walsall
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Bradford
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|5
|7
|Harrogate Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|4
|7
|Swindon
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|6
|Carlisle
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Sutton United
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Grimsby Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Tranmere
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
|4
|Colchester
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Newport County
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Gillingham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|4
|Stockport County
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|9
|3
|Hartlepool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|2
|Crawley Town
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7
|1
|Rochdale
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|8
|0