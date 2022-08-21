All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|14
|4
|9
|51
|51
|20
|CF Montréal
|14
|8
|4
|46
|47
|41
|New York City FC
|12
|7
|6
|42
|46
|30
|New York
|11
|8
|8
|41
|41
|33
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|10
|6
|36
|34
|42
|Columbus
|8
|6
|10
|34
|32
|27
|New England
|8
|8
|10
|34
|38
|40
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|10
|34
|43
|46
|Orlando City
|9
|10
|6
|33
|28
|36
|Charlotte FC
|10
|14
|2
|32
|33
|40
|Chicago
|8
|11
|6
|30
|28
|34
|Toronto FC
|8
|13
|6
|30
|40
|47
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|8
|29
|34
|38
|D.C. United
|6
|16
|4
|22
|28
|55
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|18
|5
|3
|57
|55
|26
|Austin FC
|14
|6
|6
|48
|55
|36
|FC Dallas
|11
|7
|9
|42
|39
|28
|Minnesota United
|12
|9
|5
|41
|42
|36
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|8
|8
|38
|34
|35
|LA Galaxy
|10
|11
|4
|34
|40
|37
|Vancouver
|9
|11
|7
|34
|32
|46
|Seattle
|10
|13
|3
|33
|35
|34
|Nashville
|8
|9
|9
|33
|34
|36
|Portland
|7
|7
|12
|33
|42
|40
|Colorado
|8
|10
|8
|32
|37
|40
|San Jose
|6
|11
|9
|27
|42
|54
|Houston
|7
|14
|5
|26
|32
|43
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|15
|5
|23
|26
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Orlando City 1, New York 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
New England 1, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1
Toronto FC 3, Portland 1
Miami 3, New York City FC 2
Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3
Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie
FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1
CF Montréal 3, Houston 2
LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0
Minnesota 2, Nashville 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1
Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0
New York 2, Atlanta 1
New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1
FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie
Cincinnati 1, New York 1, tie
Philadelphia 6, D.C. United 0
CF Montréal 4, New England 0
Miami 2, Toronto FC 1
Minnesota 2, Austin FC 1
Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie
Vancouver 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.