All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|44
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|75
|47
|.615
|3
|Philadelphia
|66
|54
|.550
|11
|Miami
|52
|68
|.433
|25
|Washington
|41
|81
|.336
|37
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|68
|51
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|63
|56
|.529
|5
|Chicago
|52
|67
|.437
|16
|Cincinnati
|47
|71
|.398
|20½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|73
|.392
|21½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|36
|.697
|_
|San Diego
|67
|56
|.545
|18
|San Francisco
|59
|61
|.492
|24½
|Arizona
|55
|65
|.458
|28½
|Colorado
|53
|69
|.434
|31½
___
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings
Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 16, Arizona 7
San Diego 2, Washington 1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.