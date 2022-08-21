Balogun nets equalizer for Reims in 1-1 draw with Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Folarin Balogun is turning into a smart investment for Reims, which earned its first point in the French league after the Arsenal loanee scored his third goal in as many games by equalizing in the 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on Sunday.

Balogun controlled a pass from Alexis Flips to score with a low strike in the 81st minute that goal-line technology confirmed had crossed the line.

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku opened the scoring from close range on the stroke of halftime after Adrien Thomasson had flicked on a corner.

Reims had two good chances to take the lead but was let down by some poor finishing. Balogun missed the target in the 14th while Japan winger Junya Ito was denied by goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 45th. Sels delayed Reims’ comeback by saving Ito’s header in the 56th.

The Balogun loan deal is a win-win situation for both Reims and Arsenal. For Reims it provides a short-term replacement for striker Hugo Ekitike, who joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Arsenal hopes to speed up the player's development by giving him more playing time. Balogun was behind Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order at the north London club.

Strasbourg and Reims are still winless with two points and one point, respectively.

The third round ends later Sunday with Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Rennes vs. Ajaccio, Clermont vs. Nice, Angers vs. Brest, Montpellier vs. Auxerre, and Toulouse vs. Lorient.

