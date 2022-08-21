2022 Int’l Folklore Festival of Tudigong to take place in Taiwan’s Taoyuan City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-themed music and folklore parades and performances will take center stage in the parking lot of the new Yonghe Market (新永和市場) between Zhongyang and Sanyuan streets in Taoyuan during the International Folklore Festival of Tudigong from Sept. 2-4.

The festival will start off with a Taiwan-themed rock 'n' roll night with performances by bands Lilium, Sheng Xiang & Band, and Nine One One on the night of Sept. 2, according to a press release issued by the city’s Department of Tourism.

Two folklore parades will start at 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, with one heading to the parking lot from Jing Fu Gong Temple (景福宮) and the other from the Taoyuan Arena, according to the release.

On the night of Sept. 3, three bands will perform, including Bobby Chen's (陳昇) New Formosa Band, followed by the performance of a subsidiary troupe of Ming Hwa Yuan.

The night of Sept. 4, hailed as the night of Taiwan folk songs, will feature five performance groups, including Taipei National University of the Arts’ Focus Dance Company and Chen Ming-chang’s (陳明章) Formosa Danshui Wandering Minstrels. The performances will be followed by a glove puppetry show, according to the release.

For more information, visit the festival's Facebook account.



((Taoyuan City Department of Tourism images)