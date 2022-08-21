Tropical depression Florita developing off the coast of the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A tropical depression off the northern coast of Luzon in the Philippines is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm overnight on Sunday (Aug. 21).

The tropical depression, named “Florita,” is likely to strengthen over the next 48 hours. Weather models predict it will make landfall over Northern Luzon in the early morning hours of Tuesday (Aug. 23).

On Sunday morning, the storm system was about 600 kilometers east of the Cagayan Province, approaching the coast at a speed of over 25 kilometers per hour. Florita will bring heavy rain and winds to the region starting Monday (Aug. 22), which also marks the first day of the school year and face-to-face classes in the Philippines.

If the trajectory of the storm shifts north after it hits Luzon, southern Taiwan may be in Florita’s path. As a result, heavy rain is expected in Pingtung and Kaohsiung later this week, especially from Wednesday on.

Florita is expected to reach its peak intensity just before hitting Luzon, and it is not expected to develop into a typhoon. However, there is a small chance that it may reach Taiwan as a tropical storm, reports CNA.



This marks the sixth tropical storm to affect the Philippines this year, reports CNN Philippines. Taiwan has not been affected by any tropical storms or typhoons in 2022, and has not been struck by a Typhoon for almost three years.