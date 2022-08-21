Russia-Ukraine updates: Daughter of Putin ally Dugin reportedly killed by car bomb

The daughter of far-right Putin ally Alexander Dugin has reportedly been killed by a car bomb near Moscow overnight.

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported that Darya Dugina died after her car exploded. The reports have not been confirmed by foreign media.

"This was the father's vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way," Andrey Krasnov, Dugin's friend and the head of the Russian Horizon social movement, told TASS.

"He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target."

Alexander Dugin is an ultra-nationalist political philosopher who is seen as a key architect behind the current worldview of top Kremlin lawmakers.

He is also seen as having influence over President Vladimir Putin himself.

Here's an overview of some of the other major stories concerning the war in Ukraine on August 21.

Alleged Russian and Ukrainian spies arrested in Albania

Two Russians and one Ukrainian have been arrested in Albania for alleged espionage at a military plant in southern Albania, the country's defense ministry said late Saturday.

A Russian man was arrested at the Gramsh military plant after he allegedly entered the facility and took photos. The defense ministry said two military guards were injured by a "neuroparalyzing spray" as the Russian man resisted arrest.

A Russian woman and a Ukrainian man were arrested outside the factory and their vehicle was blocked, the minstry said.

"What pride for the military guards who neutralized three individuals suspected of espionage,'' Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on Twitter. "Now let's wait for the full clarification of this event.''

The Gramsh military plant was opened in 1962 to manufacture AK-47 rifles. Since 1990s production has stopped, and the facility instead dismantles old AK-47s and repairs military equipment.

