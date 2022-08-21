Alexa
Japan mulls boost to missile defense to counter China threat: Japanese media

To deter aggressive actors in region, Tokyo may increase missile batteries in Okinawa and Kyushsu

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/21 15:00
A Type-12 mobile missile battery system. (Image: Japanese Ministry of Defense)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government of Japan is reportedly considering significantly boosting its arsenal of long-range missiles in Okinawa and Kyushu, according to journalists at Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun.

The article, published on Sunday (Aug. 21), states that Tokyo may fast-track a missile deployment scheme in response to increased military actions by Chinese forces in recent weeks. The plan would involve deploying 1,000 long-range missiles to military bases in southern Japan to boost defensive measures, according to Yomiuri.

Tokyo already has plans to enhance its existing missile arsenal over the next few years. However, in light of recent aggressive actions by China, those plans may be pushed ahead to as early as 2023.

The plans involve upgrading the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s (JSDF) anti-ship missile arsenal. The current type-12 surface-to-ship missiles are capable of traveling upwards of 200 kilometers.


An upgraded variant of the missile, the type-17, is expected to be deployed by 2025. The type-17 missile will reportedly have a range of over 900 kilometers. With such missiles stationed in Okinawa or Kyushu, in the event of a conflict, the JSDF would be capable of striking targets in China or North Korea.

According to Army Recognition, the current type-12 missile can be deployed using a mobile land-based missile battery, or fired from maritime patrol aircraft. Japan’s Mitsubishi F-2 fighters will presumably be capable of equipping the upgraded missiles.

When asked about the report by Yomirui, the Japanese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond.
JSDF
missile defense

