Taiwan reports 22,137 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Aug. 21) announced 22,397 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 22,137 were local and 260 were imported, as well as 26 deaths.

The local cases included 10,093 males and 12,041 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of three local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 97 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 26 reported deaths, 14 were male and 12 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-two had a history of chronic illness and 19 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 14 and Aug. 18 and died between May 15 and Aug. 18.

The imported cases included 134 males and 126 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between July 23 and Saturday (Aug. 20). Four arrived from Vietnam; three each from the U.S., the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates; two each from Turkey, France, and Cambodia; and one each from Japan, New Zealand, the U.K., India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Netherland, Hong Kong, Germany, and Switzerland. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 5,043,275 cases of COVID-19, including 25,069 imported, while 9,634 people have succumbed to the disease.